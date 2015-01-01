|
Citation
|
Witkiewitz K, Heather N, Falk DE, Litten RZ, Hasin DS, Kranzler HR, Mann KF, O'Malley SS, Anton RF. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32056311
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: To examine whether World Health Organization (WHO) risk level reductions in drinking were achievable, associated with improved functioning, and maintained over time among patients at varying initial alcohol dependence severity levels. DESIGN AND SETTING: Secondary data analysis of multisite randomized clinical trials: the US COMBINE Study and the UK Alcohol Treatment Trial (UKATT). PARTICIPANTS: Individuals with alcohol dependence enrolled in COMBINE (n=1383; 68.8% male) and seeking treatment for alcohol problems in UKATT (n=742; 74.1% male). INTERVENTIONS: Naltrexone, acamprosate, or placebo, and combined behavioral intervention or medication management in COMBINE. Social behavior network therapy or motivational enhancement therapy in UKATT. MEASUREMENTS: WHO risk level reductions were assessed via calendar method. Alcohol dependence was measured by the Alcohol Dependence Scale, the Leeds Dependence Questionnaire, and the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Measures of functioning included alcohol-related consequences (Drinker Inventory of Consequences and Alcohol Problems Questionnaire), mental health (Short Form Health Survey), and liver enzyme tests.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol Dependence; Alcohol Treatment Outcomes; Alcohol Use Disorder; Low Risk Drinking; Reduced Alcohol Consumption; World Health Organization Drinking Risk Levels