Journal Article

Citation

Mrowicki A, Krukowski M, Turoboś F, Kubiak P. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 308: e110179.

Affiliation

Department of Vehicles and Fundamentals of Machine Design, Lodz University of Technology, Poland; Institute of Vehicles, Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland. Electronic address: przemyslaw.kubiak@pw.edu.pl.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.forsciint.2020.110179

PMID

32058270

Abstract

This paper introduces a new, innovative approach to pre-crash velocity determination, namely the artificial neural networks. A perceptron based on a database obtained from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) with numerous data concerning frontal vehicle crash tests: i.e. vehicle mass, deformation zone and deformation coefficients C1-C6. Part of the database entries were used to train the network to develop consistent accuracy and the remainder was used as validation and training sets.

Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.


Language: en

Keywords

Car accidents; Car crash reconstruction; Neural networks

