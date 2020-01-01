Abstract

This paper introduces a new, innovative approach to pre-crash velocity determination, namely the artificial neural networks. A perceptron based on a database obtained from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) with numerous data concerning frontal vehicle crash tests: i.e. vehicle mass, deformation zone and deformation coefficients C 1 -C 6 . Part of the database entries were used to train the network to develop consistent accuracy and the remainder was used as validation and training sets.



