Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries to tendons and ligaments make up a large portion of musculoskeletal injuries, and contribute to significant morbidity and healthcare costs. However, there is currently a poor understanding of the burden of these injuries at a population level.The purpose of this study was to quantify the burden and distribution of tendon and ligament injuries in the Aotearoa/New Zealand population.



METHODS: Using the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC, a no fault comprehensive compensation scheme encompassing all of Aotearoa/New Zealand; population in 2013 4.4 million) database, data specific to tendon and ligament injuries were identified between July 2010 and June 2016. The total number of claims made and the total cost of these claims per financial year were analyzed. Injuries were categorized by anatomical site, gender, ethnicity and age of the claimant.



RESULTS: During the 6-year study period, the total number of tendon and ligament injury claims was 1,112,077, with a total cost of over $1.4 billion NZD. There was a 16.2% increase in the number of claims, and a 40% increase in the total cost of these injuries during this period.The majority of claims were made by people of European ethnicity, whilst the number of claims made by people of Asian ethnicity increased at the greatest rate; 52% (from 9047 claims in 2011) during the 6-year study period. Interestingly, Māori (Indigenous New Zealanders) maintained the highest average cost per claim ($1614.05 NZD); 13% more than the overall average cost per claim ($1262.12 NZD). The most common sites of injury were the shoulder and knee; these injuries were also the greatest contributors to overall cost. The total costs of injuries peaked in claimants aged 40-54, irrespective of the number of claims made for that age group.



CONCLUSIONS: Health and economic burdens of tendon and ligament injuries in Aotearoa/New Zealand are rising. The high healthcare costs underscore the urgent need for multifaceted interventions to reduce the incidence and improve clinical outcomes of tendon and ligament injuries.



© The Author(s). 2020.

Language: en