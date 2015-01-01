|
Citation
McCormack GR, Frehlich L, Blackstaffe A, Turin TC, Doyle-Baker PK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1131.
Affiliation
Faculty of Kinesiology, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB T2N 1N4, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32053915
Abstract
There are many health benefits of regular physical activity and improving physical fitness levels can reduce the risk of chronic disease. Accumulating evidence suggests the neighborhood built environment is important for supporting physical activity; however, few studies have investigated the contribution of the neighborhood built environment to fitness levels. We examined the associations between objectively-determined and self-reported neighborhood walkability and overall and specific components of perceived health-related fitness (cardiorespiratory, muscular strength, and flexibility) in a random sample of 592 adults from two areas of Calgary (Canada). Participants provided complete data to an online questionnaire capturing perceived cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF), muscular strength (MST), flexibility, moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity (MVPA), resistance training, and sociodemographic characteristics. The questionnaire also captured participant's perceptions of their neighborhood's walkability (Physical Activity Neighborhood Environment Scale; PANES) and the physical activity supportiveness of neighborhood parks (Park Perceptions Index; PPI).
Language: en
Keywords
cardiorespiratory; exercise; fitness; flexibility; muscular strength; neighborhood; parks; walkability