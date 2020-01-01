SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Contreras L, León SP, Cano-Lozano MC. J. Adolesc. 2020; 80: 19-28.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, University of Jaén, Office C5-019,124, Campus Las Lagunillas, S/n, 23071, Jaén, Spain. Electronic address: mccano@ujaen.es.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.adolescence.2020.01.017

PMID

32058871

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of the current cross-sectional study was to examine the role of social-cognitive processing in the relation between violence exposure at home and child-to-parent violence.

METHODS: The study included 1,624 adolescents (54.9% girls) aged between 12 and 18 years (Mage = 14.7, SD = 1.7 years) from Jaén and Oviedo (Spain) who completed a set of questionnaires about violence exposure, child-to-parent violence and social-cognitive processing.

RESULTS: The data revealed that exposure to violence at home is related to dysfunctional components of social-cognitive processing, and that whereas some of these components (anger and aggressive response access) are positively related to child-to-parent violence motivated by reactive reasons, other components (anticipation of positive consequences and justification of violence) are positively related to the instrumental use of the aggression against parents.

CONCLUSIONS: More prevention work is needed with children exposed to violence at home to reduce the risk of intergenerational transmission of violence. Moreover, treatment programs should include intervention on the way in which adolescents process the information in their interactions with parents. These interventions must be focused on different components of social-cognitive processing, depending on whether these aggressive behaviors are motivated by reactive or instrumental reasons.

Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Child-to-parent violence; Family violence; Social-cognitive processing

