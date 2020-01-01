SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sinyor M, Williams M, Mitchell R, Zaheer R, Bryan CJ, Schaffer A, Westreich N, Ellis J, Goldstein BI, Cheung AH, Selchen S, Kiss A, Tien H. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 686-694.

Affiliation

Evaluative Clinical Sciences, Tory Trauma Program, Sunnybrook Research Institute, Toronto, Canada; Department of General Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2020.01.178

PMID

32056945

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm (SH) is among the strongest risk factors for eventual suicide death yet there are limited data on which interventions are most effective for treating SH in youth.

METHODS: This single-blind, pilot randomized controlled trial examined brief cognitive behavioral therapy (BCBT) for suicide prevention vs. minimally-directive supportive psychotherapy in youth (aged 16-26) hospitalized following SH. Both therapies included 10 acute sessions over 15 weeks with three booster sessions occurring at three month intervals thereafter. The primary feasibility outcome was ≥70% retention at study endpoint. Efficacy measures, including repeat SH, were secondary outcomes.

RESULTS: Twenty-four subjects were enrolled (12 per group) with one BCBT subject and two controls dropping out prior to the first therapy session. Five (45%) of the remaining BCBT subjects and seven (70%) control subjects completed all 10 acute therapy sessions. All subjects who completed five sessions went on to complete 10. There were significantly fewer instances of repeat SH in BCBT subjects (7 of 62 weeks of acute follow-up; 11%) compared to control subjects (24 of 79 weeks; 30%)(OR 0.34, 95%CI:0.13-0.92). Three subjects, all in the control condition, made a total of five suicide attempts during the study. LIMITATIONS: This study had a modest sample size and retention rate.

CONCLUSIONS: This study failed to achieve its primary feasibility retention goal for BCBT. However, it did demonstrate that initial adherence to follow-up predicted study completion. Despite small numbers, it also found a significant reduction in repeat SH in the BCBT group, a finding which requires replication.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognitive behavioural therapy; Non-suicidal self- injury; Self-harm; Suicide; Suicide attempt; Youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print