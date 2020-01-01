|
Ypsilanti A, Robson A, Lazuras L, Powell PA, Overton PG. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 646-654.
Department of Psychology, University of Sheffield, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32056941
BACKGROUND: Self-disgust has been associated with loneliness and mental health difficulties in clinical and non-clinical populations, but there is limited research on the role of self-disgust in loneliness and mental health outcomes in older adults.
Anxiety; Attentional avoidance; Depression; Eye-tracking; Loneliness; Self-disgust