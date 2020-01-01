Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating mental illness that is thought to be associated with brain white matter (WM) alterations. Individual diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) studies to date have reported inconsistent alterations in FA across different brain regions in patients with PTSD. Here, we aimed to investigate FA in PTSD using both region-of-interest (ROI)-based and whole-brain-based meta-analytic approaches.



OBJECTIVES: Individual ROI-based meta-analysis was carried out in each eligible white matter tract and seed-based D mapping (SDM) meta-analysis was conducted in the whole brain to identify the convergence of FA alterations in PTSD relative to controls.



RESULTS: Seventeen studies were included in ROI-based meta-analysis (≥ 3 studies were included for each ROI, N PTSD ≥ 80 and N control ≥ 103 per ROI). Fourteen studies with a total of 322 PTSD and 335 controls were included in whole-brain based meta-analysis. Both ROI and whole-brain meta-analyses showed that patients with PTSD have significantly higher FA in the inferior fronto-occipital fasciculus and lower FA in the genu of corpus callosum. Whole-brain meta-analyses also identified higher FA in the left inferior temporal gyrus and lower FA in the anterior cingulum and left corticospinal tract. LIMITATIONS: A small number of studies were included in some ROI tracts. Thus the results should be interpreted with caution.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that PTSD patients have increased FA in areas related to visual processing, but decreased FA in anterior brain regions critical to cognition association and fear regulation.



Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.

Language: en