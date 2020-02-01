|
Citation
|
Bowes L. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Oxford, United Kingdom. Electronic address: lucy.bowes@psy.ox.ac.uk.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32058029
|
Abstract
|
Bullying is increasingly being viewed as a major public mental health problem; children and adolescents who are victims of bullying are at increased risk of negative psychological, social and educational outcomes. Children who bully others may also be at risk; as a group, they show higher levels of substance abuse, antisocial behavioral problems, and criminal offending when compared to children who do not bully others. Yet bullying is tractable; systematic reviews provide evidence that complex, whole-school interventions are effective at reducing victimization and bullying ...
Language: en