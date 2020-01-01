|
Choi IC, Park JW, Jung JY, Kim DK, Kwak YH, Suh D, Lee SU. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2020; 35(6): e37.
Department of Emergency Medicine, Seoul Metropolitan Government-Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center, Seoul, Korea.
PMID
32056399
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A kids café is a popular indoor playground in Korea that combines a playground for young children and a café for their caregivers. There have been no national reports about kids café-related injuries in Korea. This study investigated kids café-related injuries in Korea registered in a multicenter injury surveillance database and analyzed the risk factors for significant kids café-related injuries.
Language: en
Child; Korea; Pediatric Emergency Medicine; Play and Playthings; Wounds and Injuries