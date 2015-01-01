|
Citation
Huard Pelletier V, Girard S, Lemoyne J. PLoS One 2020; 15(2): e0228352.
Affiliation
Department of Human Kinetics, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
32059019
Abstract
Organized sport yields many cognitive, social and physical benefits and is one of the most popular types of physical activity for children and adolescents. Despite the benefits of sports participation, a substantial proportion of adolescents fail to meet Canadian guidelines regarding physical activity. In this regard, it is relevant to understand the mechanisms underlying the adoption of various active behaviours. This study aims to identify the predisposing, enabling and reinforcing factors that potentially influence 4 categories of active behaviours using the Youth Physical Activity Promotion model (YPAP). Data was drawn from 416 male adolescent hockey players (Mage = 15.4; SD = 2) who completed a pre-validated questionnaire. Structural equation modeling and interaction analyses were performed to explain the contribution of each determinant.
Language: en