Citation
Lusky-Weisrose E, Marmor A, Tener D. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32054401
Abstract
Sexual abuse is a cross-cultural phenomenon related to multiple cultural contexts including religious affiliation. The Haredi, or Orthodox Jewish community (OJC), constitutes a significant minority group of the worldwide Jewish population, characterized by cultural conservatism, steadfast loyalty to the community, and strict religious behavioral codes. To date, only few empirical studies (as opposed to multiple media reports) have dealt with the issue of sexual abuse within the OJC. Using Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, we conducted a systematic review of the literature on sexual abuse within the OJC and its subgroups that addresses experiences and reports of victims, perpetrators, the Jewish and general community, and professionals in the North America, Israel, and Australia. Articles were collected from peer-reviewed databases and bibliographies; 13 quantitative and qualitative articles were included in the final sample. Three themes emerged: disclosure of sexual abuse, perceptions and attitudes toward the abuse, and its implications.
Language: en
Keywords
Haredi community; Orthodox Jewish community (OJC); cultural contexts; religious communities; sexual abuse; ultra-Orthodox community