Citation
Nishimura T, Tsai IJ, Yamauchi H, Nakatani E, Fukushima M, Hsu CY. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1154.
Affiliation
Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences, China Medical University, Taichung 404, Taiwan.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32059562
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A previous study in Japan found that monthly mean K index values were related to the monthly number of male, but not female, suicides. Correlations between geomagnetic disturbances and suicide/depression have also been reported in countries such as Canada, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Russia, and Japan. We have previously shown that stronger geomagnetism is linked to a higher standardized mortality ratio for suicide. To date, however, no published studies have reported the correlation between geomagnetic disturbances and suicide attempts in Taiwan.
Language: en
Keywords
|
electromagnetic field; geomagnetic field; geomagnetic storm; suicide