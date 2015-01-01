|
Citation
|
Meylan N, Meylan J, Rodriguez M, Bonvin P, Tardif E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1152.
|
Affiliation
|
UER Développement de l'enfant à l'adulte University of Teacher Education, HEP Vaud, 1007 Lausanne, Switzerland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32059560
|
Abstract
|
This study explores the relationship between educational practices perceived by high school students and their level of burnout, as defined by emotional exhaustion, cynicism and inadequacy. A total of 287 adolescents (146 girls) aged between 14 and 19 years old (M = 16.08, SD = 1.01) and recruited from a public high school in French-speaking Switzerland completed a questionnaire regarding perceived educational practices and school burnout.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; educational practices; school burnout; teachers