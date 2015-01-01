Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Spatial disorientation (SD) remains a leading cause of Class A mishaps and fatalities in aviation. Motion-based flight simulators and other research devices provide the capacity to rigorously study SD in order to develop effective countermeasures. By applying mathematical models of human orientation perception, we propose an approach to improve control algorithms for motion-based flight simulators to study SD.METHODS: The Disorientation Research Device (DRD), or the Kraken™, is the Department of Defense's newest and most capable aerospace medicine motion-based research device. We implemented an "Observer" model for predicting aircrew spatial orientation perception within the DRD, and perceptions experienced in flight. Further, we propose a framework that uses the model output, in addition to pilot control inputs, to optimize multiaxis motion control including human-in-the-loop control capability.RESULTS: A case study was performed to demonstrate the functionality of the framework. Additionally, the case study highlights both how limitations of human perception are crucial to consider when designing motion algorithms, and the challenges of effective flight simulation with multiple motion axes.DISCUSSION: We implemented a mathematical model for spatial orientation perception to improve the design of control algorithms for motion-based flight simulators, using the DRD as an example application. We provide an example of predicting perceptions, producing quantitative information on the efficacy of motion control algorithms. This mathematical model based approach to validating motion control algorithms aims to improve the fidelity of ground-based SD research.Dixon JB, Etgan CA, Horning DS, Clark TK, Folga RV. Integration of a vestibular model for the Disorientation Research Device motion algorithm application. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2019; 90(10):901-907.

