Abstract

BACKGROUND: The stroboscopic effect made by helicopter blades passing through rays of sunlight is known as a factor that can induce an epileptic seizure.CASE REPORT: We report a case of inaugural tonic-clonic generalized seizure while refueling an NH 90 helicopter by an aeronautical technician standing under the rotating main rotor on a sunny day at a South of France naval air station. The stroboscopic effect of the helicopter blades was identified as one of the factors involved in the induction of this seizure.DISCUSSION: This aeronautical factor identified here during ground hot refueling must be considered for patients predisposed to epileptic seizures who are being evacuated by helicopter, but also for the medical screening of flight members. This is even more important within the military aeronautical environment, justifying electroencephalogram testing implementation on initial aeronautical medical evaluation in France.Corgie L, Huiban N, Quesnel L, Brocq F-X, Boulard J-F, Monteil M. Generalized epileptic seizure induced by the stroboscopic effect of helicopter blades. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2019; 90(10):891-895.

Language: en