Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study explores the safety risk due to delayed detection of hazardous health conditions that would result from increasing the duration of U.S. first-class aeromedical certificates from 6 mo to 12 mo for pilots ages 40 yr old through 60 yr old.METHODS: All pilots who submitted a U.S. first-class application in 2014 with no electrocardiogram and with the previous exams 4.5 to 7.5 mo prior were selected from the FAA pilot medical database. Proportions of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) denial pathology codes and Aviation Medical Examiner (AME) deferrals were compared for these exams within and between age groups from 40 yr old through 75 yr old. The absolute incidence rates for delayed detection were calculated and relative incidence of these proportions was compared graphically.RESULTS: The relative risk between age groups for delayed identification of disqualifying medical conditions showed that the 56-60-yr-old group would be at about twice the risk as the 40-45-yr-old group. The absolute incidence for the 56-60-yr-old group was 0.46% for denial conditions and 0.60% for AME deferrals over 6 mo.DISCUSSION: Increasing FAA first-class medical certificate duration from 6 mo to 12 mo would put 56-60-yr-old pilots at double the currently accepted risk for delayed detection of significant medical conditions. The absolute risk for this 6-mo delayed identification for the 56-60-yr-old group would average 0.53%.Mills WD, DeJohn CA. Safety implications of 6-month vs. 1-year first-class aeromedical certificates. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2019; 90(5):484-487.

