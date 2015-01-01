Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motion sickness is a feeling of unwellness and introduces a significant safety risk. If a specific questionnaire to screen for motion sickness susceptibility is available, it would have benefit for susceptible people. This aimed at examining test-retest reliability and internal consistency of the Thai, non-English version Motion Sickness Susceptibility Questionnaire Short-Form (MSSQ-Short).METHODS: The original English-version MSSQ-Short was translated into Thai and then had a backward translation into English. The process of forward and backward translation was repeated until fulfillment of content and language equivalence between the backward translation and the original questionnaire. The Thai-version MSSQ-Short then was applied to people with history of motion sickness for two occasions with a 2-wk interval. The two questionnaires were examined for test-retest reliability and the first occasion was examined for internal consistency. MSSQ total raw score and percentile score between the first and second occasions were tested for correlation.RESULTS: The questionnaires were completed by 30 subjects. The weighted kappa values between the two occasions for the 18 subitems of the MSSQ ranged from 0.38 to 0.86, with most being in the higher range. The Pearson's correlation coefficient of the MSSQ raw score between the two occasions was 0.94. The internal consistency was 0.80.CONCLUSION: The Thai, non-English version MSSQ-Short had an acceptable value for reliability. Further studies should be conducted with a larger sample size and with other populations.Asawavichienjinda T, Patarapak S. Reliability of the Thai version of the Motion Sickness Susceptibility Questionnaire Short-Form. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2019; 90(1):26-31.

Language: en