Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the use of the Cone Contrast Test (CCT) as a color vision screening tool in an Asian population of aircrew applicants and compare it against the Ishihara Psuedo Isochromatic Plates (PIP) - Edridge Lantern Test (ELT) screening pathway, assessing its impact on attrition with CCT cut-off scores of 55 and 75.METHODS: This is a retrospective review of 862 Republic of Singapore Airforce aircrew applicants tested with CCT and Ishihara PIP-ELT combination as screening. CCT repeatability was analyzed by comparing the subject's interocular (right vs. left eye) scores measured as the coefficient of repeatability (COR), with COR differing by ≥15 points considered to be outside normal limits.RESULTS: Of the applicants, 17 (1.97%) failed to achieve a CCT score of ≥55 (5 protan, 12 deutan), while 26 (3.02%) applicants failed to achieve a score ≥75 (5 protan, 21 deutan). Of the 17 applicants who obtained a CCT score of <55, 16 failed the Ishihara PIP test. The only applicant who passed the Ishihara PIP test had a CCT score of 50. Of all applicants, 1.7% had a COR of ≥15, with 93.3% of them identified as color vision deficient (CVD). Our results demonstrated excellent test repeatability, with 99.9% (835 out of 836) of color vision normal (CVN) applicants achieving a COR of <15 points.CONCLUSION: Our study demonstrated a high correlation between the CCT (passing score of ≥55) and the Ishihara PIP. Employing the CCT with a passing score of ≥75, instead of the Ishihara PIP-ELT combination, led to an increase in attrition rate of 0.7-3.0%.Chay IW, Lim SWY, Tan BBC. Cone Contrast Test for color vision deficiency screening among a cohort of military aircrew applicants. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2019; 90(2):71-76.

