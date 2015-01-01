SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Williams W, Bligh R, Menges W, Kuhn D. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2019; 29(4): 28-37.

(Copyright © 2019, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

unavailable

unavailable

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) aims to identify issues with roadside safety devices and evaluate compliance with vehicle testing criteria to ensure current transportation needs are being met. This study assesses the impact performance of the TxDOT T224 Bridge Rail according to safety performance evaluation guidelines put forth in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation (AASHTO) Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) for Test Level Five (TL-5). Three crash tests are performed and it is concluded that the TxDOT T224 Bridge Rail meets all criteria for MASH TL-5.


Evaluation and assessment; Highway safety; Impact tests; Crashworthiness; AASHTO Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware; Bridge railings; Roadside structures; Texas Department of Transportation

