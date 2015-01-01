|
Citation
Pascolo P, Stohr S, Zuppichini F. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2019; 29(3): 49-55.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Accident Reconstruction Journal)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
In order for smart restraint systems in vehicles to be effective, a detailed knowledge of pre-impact driver and passenger movements is necessary. In this study, the authors analyze video recordings of real high-speed crashes to identify pre-impact and impact phase movements of vehicle occupants. The authors' findings confirm the significance of the pre-impact phase in determining the consequences of traffic crashes; specifically, pre-impact occupant movements play a dominant role in determining the trajectory of the inertial post-impact phase and may impact the effectiveness of advanced restraint systems.
Language: en
Keywords
Crash tests; Vehicle safety; Traffic crashes; Human factors in crashes; Vehicle occupants; Video; Traffic crash victims; Restraint systems