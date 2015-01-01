Abstract

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has developed a new system designed to improve crash data management and support better data collection and crash reporting. The system includes a state-of-the-art electronic reporting system with the capacity to provide real-time, accurate, complete and fully accessible data to the highway safety community. In this article, the authors describe the development of this new system, from business planning to implementation. They also discuss best practices (called "toolbox strategies") to support the goals of the project; toolbox strategies for law enforcement, electronic reporting, and data accessibility and analysis are detailed.

Language: en