Abstract

A number of studies have been conducted to measure the speed of bicyclists as they cross signalized intersections; however, few studies have examined acceleration and deceleration profiles of bicyclists. In this study, the authors calibrate and evaluate four acceleration and deceleration models found in the literature, using trajectory data from a sample of 1,030 bicyclists uninfluenced by other bicyclists. The four models are: 1) constant; 2) linear decreasing; 3) two-term sinusoidal; and 4) polynomial. Among the authors' findings are the discovery that the polynomial model provides the most flexibility and yields the most consistently low root mean square error (RSME) values for all acceleration states.

Language: en