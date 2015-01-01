Abstract

This article describes the development and crash testing of a short-span short-radius guardrail system for use by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The guardrail system was designed to meet Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware(MASH) Test Level 3 (TL-3) evaluation criteria; the article offers details of the system's design, descriptions of tests performed; assessment of test results, and recommendations for implementation.

Language: en