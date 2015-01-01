|
Maatz KR. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(4, Suppl 2): 4-12.
Herausforderungen an Gesetzgebung und Rechtsprechung
With far more accidents caused by drugs at the wheel (2016: around 3,200) linked to alcohol-related accidents at the wheel (2016: about 32,700), the issue of drunken driving remains a topical issue. Aspects of this subject are discussed which are currently being dealt with by case law and legislation. The case law of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), which deals with the so-called alcohol-related "absolute" driving insecurity, as well as the question of the limit of driving insecurity among cyclists, are addressed. It also mentions an absolute ban on alcohol at the wheel, which is supported by the positive experience of the ban on alcohol for beginners. According to the current state of knowledge, this only applies from a value of 0.2 per mille and would underline as a clear signal the separation requirement of driving and drinking. The intention is addressed in the case of drunken driving, in which insurance benefits are threatened with loss of insurance and which may have consequences in the legal case of clarification of doubts about suitability due to an alcohol problem. Intent can also be decisive in the suspension of sentences for probation. Finally, the highly automated and autonomous driving under the influence of alcohol (or drugs) is discussed. The questions in this regard relate in particular to the status of driver of the motor vehicle and the necessary degree of care. It is also being questioned whether the previous definition of alcohol-related driving uncertainty still fits into highly automated driving.
Language: de
Fahrtuechtigkeit; Gesetzgebung; Trunkenheit; Deutschland; Konferenz; Autonomes Fahren; Fahrrad; Grenzwert; Rechtsprechung; Strassenverkehrsrecht; Verbot