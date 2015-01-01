Abstract

A case that has been heard before the Administrative Court (VG) Trier concerning the withdrawal of the driving licence is presented and evaluated (judgment 1 K 10622/17). The victim had been found by the police in his vehicle and a significant alcoholisation with a breath alcohol content of 2.62 per mille had been detected. Although the vehicle had not been on public transport that day, the driver's license and vehicle keys were confiscated and a medical-psychological report was ordered, which was not provided by the person concerned. According to the author, the reasons for the judgment, which assumes an above-average habituation of alcohol, give only very few points of reference for an assessment of the case. It is criticised that, from a forensic medical point of view, the incriminating allegations are at least partially rebuttable and in the overall view they are by no means sufficiently reliable. Medically, it should be noted that alcohol pathology is subject to a wide individual fluctuation range and that the breath alcohol concentration (AAK value) must always be considered in the overall context. At the latest after the hair analysis initiated by the person concerned, which did not show any evidence of chronic alcohol abuse, a forensic examination would have been appropriate. It is emphasized that it is not possible to convert the breath alcohol value into a blood alcohol value (BAK value), but that the latter can only be estimated in approximation.



Vorgestellt und bewertet wird ein Fall, der vor dem Verwaltungsgericht (VG) Trier in Bezug auf den Entzug der Fahrerlaubnis verhandelt wurde (Urteil 1 K 10622/17). Der Betroffene war von der Polizei reglos in seinem Fahrzeug angetroffen worden und es war eine erhebliche Alkoholisierung mit einem Atemalkoholgehalt von 2,62 Promille festgestellt worden. Obwohl das Fahrzeug an diesem Tag nicht im öffentlichen Verkehr geführt worden war, wurden Führerschein und Fahrzeugschlüssel beschlagnahmt und es wurde ein medizinisch-psychologischen Gutachten angeordnet, das vom Betroffenen jedoch nicht beigebracht wurde. Laut Verfasser ergeben sich aus der Urteilsbegründung, die von einer überdurchschnittlichen Alkoholgewöhnung des Betroffenen ausgeht, nur sehr spärliche Anknüpfungspunkte für eine Wertung des Falles. Kritisiert wird, dass aus rechtsmedizinischer Sicht die belastenden Vorwürfe zumindest teilweise widerlegbar und in der Gesamtschau keinesfalls mit hinreichender Sicherheit belegbar seien. Medizinisch sei zu beachten, dass die Alkoholpathophysiologie einer großen individuellen Schwankungsbreite unterliege und die Atemalkoholkonzentration (AAK-Wert) stets im Gesamtkontext zu betrachten sei. Spätestens nach Vorliegen der vom Betroffenen selbst veranlassten Haaranalyse, die keinen Hinweis auf chronischen Alkoholmissbrauch ergab, wäre eine rechtsmedizinische Begutachtung angezeigt gewesen. Hervorgehoben wird, dass eine Umrechnung des Atemalkoholwerts in einen Blutalkoholwert (BAK-Wert) nicht möglich ist, sondern dass letzterer nur näherungsweise abgeschätzt werden kann.

Language: de