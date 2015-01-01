|
Fastenmeier W, Strohbeck-Kühner P. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(3): 185-190.
Fahrverhaltensbeobachtung als "Gold-Standard" der Leistungsüberprüfung?
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
In order to check the psychological performance of drivers, aptitude diagnostic examinations are used, which are usually carried out with standardized apparatus test procedures. These test methods measure the basic dimensions of psychomental and psychomotor performance, which are necessary, among other things, for driving activities. However, the tasks and sub-performance areas of the measurement methods never fully cover the reality of road transport with its complex and interactive requirements for drivers. Driving always remains more than the sum of perception, concentration and reaction performances. In addition to classical test methods, the diagnostic instrumentation is therefore also intended to monitor the concrete driving behaviour in defined traffic situations under real traffic conditions. As a scientific procedure, the so-called psychological driving behaviour observation must be clearly distinguished from the so-called driving test, carried out by a recognised expert in motor vehicle traffic. The purpose of the driving test is, for example, to determine whether a person with a vehicle converted to the present disability is suitable for driving motor vehicles. Psychological driving behaviour observation, on the other hand, is used in drivers who have been found to have performance deficits in apparatus test methods, for which it is subsequently to be clarified whether appropriate compensation strategies can be used even in the case of reduced scope of services, safe participation in traffic is possible. It outlines the methodological requirements for psychological driving behaviour observation and suggestions for improvements in psycho-physical performance verification and measurement.
Language: de
Fahreignung; Messung; Versuch; Anpassung (psychol); Bewertung; Fahrer; Leistungsfaehigkeit (Fahrer); Pruefverfahren; Psychologische Untersuchung; Verhalten