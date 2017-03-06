Abstract

On the basis of the law on "amendment of narcotics law and other regulations" of 06.03.2017, doctors of all disciplines without special qualification can use cannabis flowers (so-called medicinal hemp) and cannabis-based medicines in Prescribe Germany. The law expressly refrains from citing individual indications, i.e. cannabis flowers and extracts can be prescribed if "a generally accepted service corresponding to the medical standard is not available in individual cases" or in individual cases in the patient, according to the doctor's assessment, cannot be used from a medical point of view and there is a prospect of appreciable positive effects in terms of the course of the disease or serious symptoms. It is established that in Germany the legal regulations of a regulated and graduated approval process, including subsequent market observation, have thus been abandoned. What is unique in Europe is that the prescribing of medicinal cannabis and medicinal products containing cannabis has not been limited to specific indications, on the other hand, no other country has a review of applications for reimbursement of costs by a medical service. From the point of view of the authors' own clinical experience, developments in Germany since the introduction of the law are considered with regard to the media presentation of the medical benefits of cannabis, the available information on indications, application, risks or side effects, as well as the expertise of physicians. The current situation is viewed with concern and therefore targeted appeals to doctors, medical societies, journalists, health insurance companies, as well as politicians. The aim should be, among other things, to support research efforts, in the form of randomised controlled trials as well as in the form of other approaches such as patient registries and case series, because findings from such studies provide more reliable insights than what is known so far. Medical societies should draw up interdisciplinary guidelines on the handling of cannabis-based medicines. Doctors are encouraged to observe narcotics regulations and contraindications, to prefer prescription and ready-to-use medicines, as there are dosage regimes for this, and to support research efforts.



Auf Grundlage des Gesetzes zur "Änderung betäubungsmittelrechtlicher und anderer Vorschriften" vom 06.03.2017 können Ärzte aller Fachrichtungen ohne besondere Qualifizierung Cannabisblüten (sogenannter Medizinalhanf) und cannabisbasierte Arzneimittel in Deutschland verschreiben. Das Gesetz verzichtet ausdrücklich darauf, einzelne Indikationen aufzuführen, das heißt, Cannabisblüten und -extrakte können verordnet werden, wenn "eine allgemein anerkannte, dem medizinischen Standard entsprechende Leistung im Einzelfall nicht zur Verfügung steht", oder im Einzelfall beim Patienten nach Einschätzung des behandelnden Arztes aus medizinischer Sicht nicht zur Anwendung kommen kann und eine Aussicht auf spürbare positive Wirkungen hinsichtlich Krankheitsverlauf oder schwerwiegenden Symptomen besteht. Festgestellt wird, dass man in Deutschland damit die gesetzlichen Regularien eines geregelten und abgestuften Zulassungsprozesses einschließlich anschließender Marktbeobachtung verlassen hat. Einzigartig in Europa sei, dass die Verschreibung von Medizinalcannabis und cannabishaltigen Arzneimitteln nicht auf spezielle Indikationen beschränkt wurde, andererseits gebe es auch in keinem anderen Land eine Überprüfung der Anträge auf Kostenübernahme durch einen medizinischen Dienst. Aus Sicht der eigenen, klinischen Erfahrungen der Autoren werden die Entwicklungen in Deutschland seit Einführung des Gesetzes betrachtet und zwar hinsichtlich der in den Medien erfolgten Darstellung des medizinischen Nutzens von Cannabis, den verfügbaren Informationen zu Indikationen, Anwendung, Risiken oder Nebenwirkungen, sowie dem Fachwissen von Ärzten. Die aktuelle Situation wird mit Sorge betrachtet und daher gezielte Appelle an Ärztinnen und Ärzte, die medizinischen Fachgesellschaften, Journalisten, Krankenkassen, sowie die Politik gerichtet. Ziel müsse unter anderem sein, Forschungsbemühungen zu unterstützen, und zwar in Form randomisierter kontrollierter Studien als auch in Form anderer Ansätze wie Patientenregister und Fallserien, denn Erkenntnisse aus solchen Studien lieferten gesichertere Erkenntnisse, als was bisher bekannt sei. Medizinische Fachgesellschaften sollten interdisziplinäre Leitlinien zum Umgang mit cannabisbasierten Arzneimitteln erstellen. Ärzte werden aufgefordert, betäubungsmittelrechtliche Regularien und Kontraindikationen zu beachten, Rezeptur- und Fertigarzneimittel zu bevorzugen, da dafür Dosierungsregimes vorlägen, sowie die Forschungsbemühungen zu unterstützen.

