Hauser W, Hoch E, Petzke F, Thomasius R, Radbruch L, Batra A, Sommer C, Havemann-Reinecke U. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(3): 180-184.
Medizinalcannabis und cannabisbasierte Arzneimittel: Ein Appell an Ärzte, Journalisten, Krankenkassen und Politiker für einen verantwortungsvollen Umgang
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
On the basis of the law on "amendment of narcotics law and other regulations" of 06.03.2017, doctors of all disciplines without special qualification can use cannabis flowers (so-called medicinal hemp) and cannabis-based medicines in Prescribe Germany. The law expressly refrains from citing individual indications, i.e. cannabis flowers and extracts can be prescribed if "a generally accepted service corresponding to the medical standard is not available in individual cases" or in individual cases in the patient, according to the doctor's assessment, cannot be used from a medical point of view and there is a prospect of appreciable positive effects in terms of the course of the disease or serious symptoms. It is established that in Germany the legal regulations of a regulated and graduated approval process, including subsequent market observation, have thus been abandoned. What is unique in Europe is that the prescribing of medicinal cannabis and medicinal products containing cannabis has not been limited to specific indications, on the other hand, no other country has a review of applications for reimbursement of costs by a medical service. From the point of view of the authors' own clinical experience, developments in Germany since the introduction of the law are considered with regard to the media presentation of the medical benefits of cannabis, the available information on indications, application, risks or side effects, as well as the expertise of physicians. The current situation is viewed with concern and therefore targeted appeals to doctors, medical societies, journalists, health insurance companies, as well as politicians. The aim should be, among other things, to support research efforts, in the form of randomised controlled trials as well as in the form of other approaches such as patient registries and case series, because findings from such studies provide more reliable insights than what is known so far. Medical societies should draw up interdisciplinary guidelines on the handling of cannabis-based medicines. Doctors are encouraged to observe narcotics regulations and contraindications, to prefer prescription and ready-to-use medicines, as there are dosage regimes for this, and to support research efforts.
Language: de
Droge; Gesetzgebung; Arzneimittel; Deutschland; Medizinische Gesichtspunkte; Verantwortung