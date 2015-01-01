Abstract

The consumption of alcohol by drinking leads to a more or less alcohol intoxication. Iin court, the measured blood alcohol concentration is somestimes explained by eating cakes prepared with alcohol. But, how many alcohol-containing muffins have to be eaten by persons in dependency of their body weight and gender? Muffins were prepared in-house using different formulas with rum (40 volume %) or advocaat (14 volume %) and baked at 180 °C for different time periods (5 to 23 min). Several aliquots (- 200 mg) of the prepared muffins were mixed with 700 µl water and 100 µl of 0.4 %0 tert.-butanole as internal standard. Analysis of the aliquots was performed using a GC-FID system with a capillary column. Differences in the remaining alcohol concentrations were observed depending of the baking time. The alcohol concentrations at the core and more outside of the muffins were slightly different caused by the volatileness of the alcohol during the baking process. However, about 30 % of the raw dough alcohol concentration remained inside the muffins after 17 minutes. Interestingly, the alcohol concentrations inside the advocaat muffins were clearly higher (about 3 times) compared to the rum muffins. Calculations of alcohol concentrations in different persons (e.g. body weight, gender) were performed and the relevance of a (possible) alcoholization will be discussed. (A)



Der Genuss von alkoholischen Getränken führt bei den einzelnen trinkenden Personen zu mehr oder weniger unterschiedlich stark ausgeprägten Alkoholwirkungen - in Abhängigkeit unter anderem vom Geschlecht, Gewicht, der aufgenommenen Alkoholmenge und der Alkoholgewöhnung. Immer wieder werden Juristen, Richter und medizinische beziehungsweise toxikologische Sachverständige mit Einlassungen von Personen konfrontiert, die nach eigenen Angaben keine alkoholischen Getränke konsumiert haben, sondern behaupten, dass die nachgewiesene Blutalkoholkonzentration (BAK) durch den Genuss von alkoholhaltigen Lebensmitteln (Kuchen, Pralinen etc.) hervorgerufen wurde. Um eine mögliche Alkoholbeeinflussung nach dem Konsum von Muffins, die mit Alkohol hergestellt wurden, zu ermitteln, wurden für verschiedene BAK die erforderlichen Muffinmengen für Männer und Frauen berechnet und deren praktische Handhabbarkeit diskutiert. Dazu wurden Muffins mit Rum (40 Volumen-%) beziehungsweise Eierlikör (14 Volumen-%) bei 180 °C unterschiedlich lange gebacken (5 bis 23 min) und die Restethanolmengen ermittelt, indem 200 mg Subproben mit 700µl Wasser und 100 µl 0,4 %0 tert.-Butanol als internen Standard versetzt und mittels GC-FID-System an einer Kapillarsäule aufgetrennt und analysiert wurden. Deutliche Unterschiede in den Restethanolmengen in den Muffins konnten in Abhängigkeit von der Backzeit festgestellt werden, während die Unterschiede zwischen den Subproben aus der Muffinmitte und nahe dem oberen Rand eher gering ausfielen. In rumhaltigen Muffins blieben 30 % Restalkohol vom Rohteig enthalten, während in eierlikörhaltigen Muffins nach gleich langer Backzeit (17 min) noch bis zu 42 % Ethanolgehalt vom Rohteig nachweisbar waren. Die Ethanolgehalte in den Eierlikör-Muffins waren um den Faktor 3 erhöht im Vergleich zu den rumhaltigen Muffins, was unter anderem durch die Rezepturen für die einzelnen Muffinsorten bedingt ist.

