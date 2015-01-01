Abstract

In court, the degree of alcoholization of a defendant or witness is an important aspect in many cases. However, there is often a lack of time-related breath alcohol and blood alcohol concentration measurements. The absence of this important data leads to assessments of the degree of alcoholization through testimonies. They are based not only on observed physical deficits and observed alcohol consumption, but also on the perception of alcoholic substances by smell. In addition, further police measures (for example carrying out the alcohol breath test) depend on the spontaneous perception of alcohol odor in the breath of an alcoholized person. It is therefore important to be able to assess the olfactory abilities. This study deals with the question to what extent it is possible to estimate the breath alcohol concentration on the basis of the smell of alcohol on one's breath. The abilities of a group of experts and a group of lay people were examined with regard to this question. In addition, it was examined to what extent the abilities of men and women differ. The study participants assessed breath alcohol concentrations of 0.3 per mil, 0.5 per mil, 0.8 per mil, 0.11 per mil, and 0.0 per mil. In addition, three persons were assessed for each level, one of which drank beer, one wine and one vodka. It was tested whether there are differences in the perceptibility of the different alcoholic beverages with different alcohol congenors. The experts were significantly (p = 0.014) better at estimating the breath alcohol concentrations than the lay people. Lay people were unable to assess the breath alcohol content by smell. Experts estimated the low breath alcohol content levels too high and the high ones too low, but they could at least estimate the tendency of the breath alcohol concentration. There was no gender effect in the expert group. In comparison, lay women estimated significantly higher breath alcohol contents than lay men. Exercise seems to have a big impact on the olfactory abilities regarding the estimation, annulling any gender-specific effects. There were no significant differences in assessability between the different alcoholic beverages. However, beer and wine could be significantly distinguished from the controls while vodka did not differ significantly.



Vor Gericht ist der Alkoholisierungsgrad eines Angeklagten oder Zeugen in vielen Fällen ein wichtiger Aspekt. Es fehlen jedoch häufig tatzeitbezogene Atemalkohol- sowie Blutalkoholkonzentrationsmessungen. Das Fehlen dieser wichtigen Daten führt zu Einschätzungen des Alkoholisierungsgrades durch Zeugenaussagen. Ihre Einschätzungen basieren neben beobachteten körperlichen Ausfallerscheinungen sowie beobachtetem Alkoholkonsum auf der Wahrnehmung von Alkoholfahnen. Zudem hängen von der spontanen Wahrnehmung von Alkoholgeruch in der Atemluft einer Person in der Praxis weitere polizeiliche Maßnahmen (zum Beispiel Durchführung der Atemalkoholkonzentrations (AAK)-Probe) ab. Es ist daher wichtig, die olfaktorischen Fähigkeiten bezüglich der Alkoholfahne einschätzen zu können. Diese Studie beschäftigt sich mit der Frage, inwieweit es möglich ist, die Atemalkoholkonzentration anhand der Alkoholfahne einzuschätzen. Untersucht wurden die Fähigkeiten einer Gruppe von Experten (Rechtsmediziner) und einer Gruppe von Laien bezüglich dieser Fragestellung. Zudem wurde untersucht, inwieweit die Fähigkeiten von Männern und Frauen hierbei unterschiedlich sind. Die Studienteilnehmer schätzten Personen mit Atemalkoholkonzentrationen von 0,3 Promille, 0 ,5 Promille, 0,8 Promille, 0,11 Promille sowie 0,0-Promille-Kontrollen ein. Neben drei Kontrollen wurden pro besagter Promillestufe jeweils drei Personen untersucht, wobei eine davon Bier, eine Wein und eine Wodka trank. Es wurde getestet, ob Unterschiede in der Wahrnehmbarkeit der unterschiedlichen alkoholischen Getränke mit unterschiedlichen Begleitstoffprofilen bestehen. Die Experten waren hierbei signifikant (p = 0,014) besser im Einschätzen der Atemalkoholkonzentration als die Laien. Laien waren nicht in der Lage, die AAK anhand der Alkoholfahne einzuschätzen. Experten schätzten die niedrigen AAK-Werte zu hoch und die hohen zu niedrig ein, sie konnten jedoch zumindest die Tendenz der Atemalkoholkonzentration einschätzen. Es trat kein geschlechtsspezifischer Effekt in der Expertengruppe auf. Im Vergleich hierzu schätzten die weiblichen Laien die AAK signifikant höher als männliche Laien. Training hat anscheinend einen großen Einfluss auf die olfaktorischen Fähigkeiten hinsichtlich der Einschätzung von Alkoholfahnen, was etwaige geschlechtsspezifische Effekte aufhebt. Es gab keine signifikanten Unterschiede bei der Einschätzbarkeit zwischen den verschiedenen alkoholischen Getränken. Es konnten jedoch Bier und Wein signifikant von den Negativkontrollen unterschieden werden, wohingegen Wodka keine signifikante Unterscheidbarkeit bot.

Language: de