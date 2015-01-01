|
Jansen K, Puschel K, Sperhake JP. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(3): 161-171.
Zur Wahrnehmbarkeit von Konzentrationsunterschieden verschiedener Alkohole in der Atemluft menschlicher Probanden
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
In court, the degree of alcoholization of a defendant or witness is an important aspect in many cases. However, there is often a lack of time-related breath alcohol and blood alcohol concentration measurements. The absence of this important data leads to assessments of the degree of alcoholization through testimonies. They are based not only on observed physical deficits and observed alcohol consumption, but also on the perception of alcoholic substances by smell. In addition, further police measures (for example carrying out the alcohol breath test) depend on the spontaneous perception of alcohol odor in the breath of an alcoholized person. It is therefore important to be able to assess the olfactory abilities. This study deals with the question to what extent it is possible to estimate the breath alcohol concentration on the basis of the smell of alcohol on one's breath. The abilities of a group of experts and a group of lay people were examined with regard to this question. In addition, it was examined to what extent the abilities of men and women differ. The study participants assessed breath alcohol concentrations of 0.3 per mil, 0.5 per mil, 0.8 per mil, 0.11 per mil, and 0.0 per mil. In addition, three persons were assessed for each level, one of which drank beer, one wine and one vodka. It was tested whether there are differences in the perceptibility of the different alcoholic beverages with different alcohol congenors. The experts were significantly (p = 0.014) better at estimating the breath alcohol concentrations than the lay people. Lay people were unable to assess the breath alcohol content by smell. Experts estimated the low breath alcohol content levels too high and the high ones too low, but they could at least estimate the tendency of the breath alcohol concentration. There was no gender effect in the expert group. In comparison, lay women estimated significantly higher breath alcohol contents than lay men. Exercise seems to have a big impact on the olfactory abilities regarding the estimation, annulling any gender-specific effects. There were no significant differences in assessability between the different alcoholic beverages. However, beer and wine could be significantly distinguished from the controls while vodka did not differ significantly.
Language: de
Versuch; Wahrnehmung; Alkohol; Atem; Geruch; Konzentration (chem)