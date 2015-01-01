Abstract

In Germany, not only cannabis-containing prepared pharmaceuticals or manufactured recipes in pharmacies can be prescribed, but also dried cannabis flowers. Considering questionable indications and evidence, a prescription especially of medicinal cannabis can currently only be carried out as part of an individual therapeutic attempt in which the doctor has an increased obligation to inform. Given the new legislation it is conceivable that individuals prone to cannabis attempt to legalize their illegal use by means of prescription. Example cases which regularly occur in forensic laboratories will be presented. When discussing cannabis as a prescribed drug in the context of active road users, road safety should be a priority for the patient and the general public. This requires a respective case-by-case examination. An automatism "cannabis flowers are prescribed, so the patient may drive" cannot and must not be accepted. (A)





In Deutschland sind nicht mehr nur cannabishaltige Fertigarzneimittel oder Rezepturarzneimittel verschreibungsfähig, sondern auch getrocknete Cannabisblüten. Angesichts fraglicher Indikationen und Evidenz wird eine Verordnung insbesondere von Medizinal-Cannabisblüten derzeit nur im Rahmen eines individuellen Heilversuchs erfolgen können, bei dem an den Arzt besondere Anforderungen an die Aufklärungspflicht gestellt sind. Durchaus denkbar ist, dass angesichts der neuen Gesetzeslage cannabisaffine Personen versuchen, über den Weg einer Verschreibung ihren illegalen Gebrauch zu legalisieren. Entsprechende Beispielfälle, die regelhaft in forensischen Laboren auftreten, werden vorgestellt. Bei der Diskussion um Cannabisblüten als Medikament im Kontext mit der aktiven Verkehrsteilnahme sollte die Sicherheit im Straßenverkehr für den Patienten und die Allgemeinheit im Vordergrund stehen. Das bedeutet eine jeweilige Einzelfallprüfung. Einen Automatismus "Cannabisblüten sind verschrieben, also darf der Patient fahren" kann und darf es nicht geben.

