Citation
Mußhoff F, Graw M. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(2): 73-83.
Vernacular Title
Cannabisblüten als Medikation und Teilnahme am Straßenverkehr - Beispiele für Patiententypen
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In Germany, not only cannabis-containing prepared pharmaceuticals or manufactured recipes in pharmacies can be prescribed, but also dried cannabis flowers. Considering questionable indications and evidence, a prescription especially of medicinal cannabis can currently only be carried out as part of an individual therapeutic attempt in which the doctor has an increased obligation to inform. Given the new legislation it is conceivable that individuals prone to cannabis attempt to legalize their illegal use by means of prescription. Example cases which regularly occur in forensic laboratories will be presented. When discussing cannabis as a prescribed drug in the context of active road users, road safety should be a priority for the patient and the general public. This requires a respective case-by-case examination. An automatism "cannabis flowers are prescribed, so the patient may drive" cannot and must not be accepted. (A)
Language: de
Keywords
Droge; Arzneimittel; Fahrtauglichkeit; Medizinische Gesichtspunkte; Krankheit