Kranich U, Pirke T, Zentgraf M. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(1): 21-30.
Rehabilitation und Begutachtung von Kraftfahrern mit Verkehrsauffaelligkeiten oder sonstiger strafrechtlicher Auffaelligkeit
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
unavailable
unavailable
In 2010, special rehabilitation measures for multiple traffic offenders were abolished. Instead a new rehabilitation measure, a voluntary "driving fitness seminar" was introduced; in comparison fewer multiple traffic offenders can benefit from rehabilitation measures. The relapse rate within this target group is much too high, the German demerit point system needs to be optimized. Drivers who reached the warning step within the demerit point system should be committed to participate in a "driving fitness seminar". For those who have lost their driving license a longer lasting traffic psychological rehabilitation program should be introduced as a requirement in the process of re-granting the driving license. This, together with an optimized medical-psychological assessment, could help to decrease the relapse rate within this group.
Language: de
Fahreignung; Medizinische Untersuchung; Bewertung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Fahrerrehabilitation; Fuehrerschein Punktesystem; Gesetzesuebertreter; Rueckfalltaeter; Veraenderung