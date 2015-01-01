Abstract

In 2010, special rehabilitation measures for multiple traffic offenders were abolished. Instead a new rehabilitation measure, a voluntary "driving fitness seminar" was introduced; in comparison fewer multiple traffic offenders can benefit from rehabilitation measures. The relapse rate within this target group is much too high, the German demerit point system needs to be optimized. Drivers who reached the warning step within the demerit point system should be committed to participate in a "driving fitness seminar". For those who have lost their driving license a longer lasting traffic psychological rehabilitation program should be introduced as a requirement in the process of re-granting the driving license. This, together with an optimized medical-psychological assessment, could help to decrease the relapse rate within this group.



Fuer mehrfach verkehrsauffaellig gewordene Kraftfahrer wurden 2010 die "Kurse zur Wiederherstellung der Kraftfahreignung" (§ 70 Fahrerlaubnisverordnung (FeV)) und 2014 die "Aufbauseminare" (§ 4 alt Strassenverkehrsgesetz (StVG)) sowie die "Verkehrspsychologischen Beratungen"(§ 71 FeV) abgeschafft; letztere sind nur noch fuer die auch als Hochrisikogruppe eingestuften Fahranfaenger vorgesehen. Alternativ wurde mit der Reform des § 4 StVG ab dem 01.05.2014 zwar das Fahreignungsseminar eingefuehrt, trotzdem haben die gesetzlichen Veraenderungen bewirkt, dass weniger Kraftfahrer als zuvor durch rehabilitative Massnahmen erreicht werden. Die Rueckfaelligkeit bei dieser Zielgruppe ist signifikant zu hoch, das Fahreignungsbewertungssystem bedarf der weiteren Optimierung. Zielfuehrend fuer Kraftfahrer, die die Fuenfpunkte-Grenze bereits ueberschritten haben und damit ein vierfach hoeheres Unfallrisiko darstellen, waere eine verpflichtende Teilnahme an einem Fahreignungsseminar. Nach Entziehung der Fahrerlaubnis wegen Erreichens der 8-Punkte-Schwelle im Fahreignungsregister (FAER) sollte sodann eine qualifizierte, amtlich anerkannte verkehrspsychologische Langzeitrehabilitation als Voraussetzung fuer einen Antrag auf Neuerteilung einer Fahrerlaubnis eingefuehrt werden. Dies wuerde bei dieser Risikogruppe in der medizinisch-psychologischen Fahreignungsbegutachtung, verbunden mit weiteren notwendigen Massnahmen, zu einer hoeheren Guete der Eignungsprognose fuehren.

Language: de