Abstract

In this paper, we propose a learning assessment method based on the analysis of learner's behavioural style. This method was first applied for wheel-chair driving tasks because it is simple and risk-free, but unusual for users. Seven classic performance indicators based on joystick control were used to characterise the users' driving style. We assumed that the learning effectiveness of the users can be evaluated by comparing their driving style with the reference ones, which could be extracted from experienced users. The evaluation was carried out for six novice users and eight experienced users. The users were asked to carry out several typical driving tasks for seven trials at first. The fuzzy C-means clustering method was used with the data of the experienced users to obtain the reference driving styles. Next, an evaluation was performed for novice users by comparing their driving styles with the reference ones. The results showed that, for all of the experienced users, their driving styles could be classified into two reference types. In addition, there was no significant difference in their driving styles from one trial to another, even for a user with disabilities, which means that their driving style was stable. On the other hand, novice users had switching behaviours during the learning phase; however, after eight additional trials, each novice user's driving style converged to one of the two identified reference types, meaning that the novice users could achieve a stable performance after learning, which was also validated by an expert therapist.

