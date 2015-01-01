|
Parti R, Singh I. Indian Highw. 2019; 46(4): 23-28.
(Copyright © 2019, Indian Roads Congress)
Percent Time Spent Following (PTSF) is implemented by the Highway Capacity Manual (HCM) as a key service measure for evaluating the level of service of two-lane highways. However, to measure PTSF directly in the field is complicated. Because of this complication, estimation of PTSF based on analytical procedure, which uses equations derived from simulations and field observations at a given location based on surrogate measure, as the percent of vehicles traveling with headway less than three seconds (3s).
Traffic flow; India; Performance measurement; Estimation theory; Headways; Level of service; Two lane highways; Highway Capacity Manual; Percent time spent following; Test vehicles