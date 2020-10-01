Abstract

Considering the high number of inter-city recreational travels during Nowruz holidays in Iran and the changes in travel patterns, these holidays are a potential high-risk period. In this research, hazard indices of accident occurrence during these holidays through three consecutive years of 2013, 2014, and 2015 in inter-city roads, for different provinces of the country were analysed and computed. Considering hazardous travels of 20-days of Nowruz holidays, accident analysis in these days and comparing them with other days of the year, in order to identify hazardous provinces (hot spots), can have an important role in executive decision makings in the country. For these objectives, initially, injury rate has been evaluated using injury reduction equation, then hazardous provinces based on different methods were identified, and lastly perceived causes of accidents during these holidays were investigated. The results suggest that traffic exposure, accident risk and total number of traffic injuries have been decreased annually, however, injury rates per accident has been increased possibly due to the worsening of road safety conditions. Furthermore, analysis of hazard indices showed that severity-rate and crash rate methods were consistent and both pointed out Kerman to be the most high-risk province in the country during Nowruz holidays. Moreover, among the perceived causes, front carelessness was the major reason of traffic accidents during Nowruz holidays.

Language: en