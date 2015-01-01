Abstract

Retroreflection of road markings should be periodically tested to ensure they are adequately visible to drivers. Dynamic testing of retroreflection using a vehicle-mounted reflectometer offers numerous advantages over static testing, but the overall evaluation of the markings quality, based on its results, may be incorrect due to the influence of various adverse events. These events include the presence of road works, dirt or humidity on the markings, overtaking of a slow vehicle, curves and intersections and the absence of markings. Here the authors present a model that estimates the contribution that such adverse events make to the total dynamic measurement. The authors developed the model using a dataset of 912 dynamic measurements collected over a 4-year period on state roads across 20 counties in Croatia, and they validated the final model on an independent set of 80 measurements. The results suggest that this tool may help road authorities to accurately evaluate the results of dynamic measurement and thus quality of the road marking.

Language: en