Abstract

Driving behaviour has a great impact on road safety. A popular way of analysing driving behaviour is to move the focus to the manoeuvres as they give useful information about the driver who is performing them. In this paper, we investigate a new way of identifying manoeuvres from vehicle telematics data, through motif detection in time-series. We implement a modified version of the Extended Motif Discovery (EMD) algorithm, a classical variable-length motif detection algorithm for time-series and we applied it to the UAH-DriveSet, a publicly available naturalistic driving dataset. After a systematic exploration of the extracted motifs, we were able to conclude that the EMD algorithm was not only capable of extracting simple manoeuvres such as accelerations, brakes and curves, but also more complex manoeuvres, such as lane changes and overtaking manoeuvres, which validates motif discovery as a worthwhile line for future research.



