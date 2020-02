Abstract

Highlights



• 784 Lantana camara ingestions involving children age 0–5 years were identified.

• The most commonly ingested plant part was the seed/berry (41.7%).

• 39.5% of the patients were age 1 year and 26.0% 2 years and 50.1% male.

• 86.7% of the patients were managed outside of a healthcare facility.

Language: en