Citation
Escobar-Padilla B, Márquez-González H, Consejo Y Chapela C, López-Sepúlveda AC, Sepúlveda Vildósola AC. Arch. Med. Res. 2020; 50(8): 577-586.
Affiliation
Unidad de Educación, Investigación y Políticas de Salud, Centro Medico Nacional Siglo XXI, Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, Ciudad de México, México. Electronic address: ana.sepulvedav@imss.gob.mx.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32066037
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression is highly prevalent worldwide, and may have fatal consequences. Violence is associated to psychopathology and has exponentially increased in some areas of Mexico. Healthcare professionals are vulnerable to increased anxiety, depression, suicide and lately, to violence by organized crime. The aim of the study was to determine the prevalence of anxiety/depression/suicidal ideation and the weight of social violence as a risk factor.
Language: en
Keywords
Anxiety; Depression; Med Educ; Medical students; Psychopathology; Suicidal ideation; Violence