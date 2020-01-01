|
Fitzpatrick RE, Rubenis AJ, Lubman DI, Verdejo-García A. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 209: 107891.
School of Psychological Sciences and Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, 3800, Australia; Turning Point, Eastern Health Australia. Electronic address: antonio.verdejo@monash.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32061948
BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine's effects on brain function have been associated with cognitive deficits, which have a negative impact on clinical outcomes. However, it remains unclear if cognitive deficits relate to methamphetamine dependence (potentially amenable to abstinence and retraining) or background characteristics, mental health and other drug use. We tested the association between methamphetamine dependence and cognitive performance, while factoring in the impact of background characteristics, depressive symptoms and tobacco, alcohol and cannabis use.
Cognitive tests; Impulsive action; Impulsive choice; Impulsivity; Methamphetamine use disorder