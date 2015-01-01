SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu J, Shamah S, Tsui E, Rizvi A, Esses E, Lugo C, Sadowsky D, Bass D, Rashid T, Myers RA, Gerard P. Emerg. Radiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10140-020-01760-x

PMID

32062718

Abstract

Recreational water use (RWU) injuries span from superficial lacerations to even death. Given the global popularity of RWU, radiologists should be aware of the common mechanisms and key imaging findings related to injuries in this setting. The goal of this article is to depict common RWU injuries and their emergent radiographic findings, which may have both important surgical and management implications. We present a broad review with case illustrations of these injuries seen at our level 1 trauma center showing the breadth of injury that can occur, general mechanisms and sample imaging findings.


Language: en

Keywords

Anoxia; Boating; Critical care; Drowning; Emergency medicine; Infections; Jet ski; Near drowning; Propeller injury; Radiologic imaging; Recreational injuries; Review literature; Submersion; Trauma; Water; Water skiing; Wounds and injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print