Kim H, Jonson-Reid M, Kohl P, Chiang CJ, Drake B, Brown D, McBride T, Guo S. Eval. Program Plann. 2020; 80: e101792.

Brown School, Washington University, United States.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.evalprogplan.2020.101792

32062468

Recurrence of child maltreatment is a significant concern causing substantial individual, family and societal cost. Variable-based approaches to identifying targets for intervention may not reflect the reality that families may experience multiple co-occurring risks. An alternative approach was tested using baseline data from the National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-being (NSCAW) I and II to develop Latent Class Analysis models of family risk classes using variables derived from prior studies of re-reporting. The samples were collected approximately 10 years apart offering a chance to test how the approach might be impacted by demographic or policy shifts. The association between baseline classes and later re-reports was tested using both samples. A two-class model of high versus low presence of baseline risk resulted that was strongly associated with later likelihood of re-report and results were relatively stable across the two studies. Person-centered approaches may hold promise in the early identification of families that require a more comprehensive array of supports to prevent re-reports of maltreatment.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Child maltreatment; Child maltreatment report; Latent class analysis; Risk profile

