CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Zelik K, Honert E. Footwear Sci. 2019; 11(Suppl 1): S137-S139.
|
Affiliation
|
Mechanical Engineering, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32064029
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The human foot is traditionally modeled as a single rigid element in gate analysis studies ...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
3-D deformation; ankle joint; biomechanics; energy absorption; foot; gait analysis; walking