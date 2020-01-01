|
Citation
Aporosa AS, Atkins M, Brunton R. Hum. Psychopharmacol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Chemistry, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32064691
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Kava drinking is a tradition among Pacific Island people, although growing in popularity with other ethnicities. However, drinking substantial quantities of kava has raised concerns regarding physical manifestations of slow response and lack of precision in bodily control. These impairments can have significant consequences when after consuming large volumes of kava an individual makes a choice to drive. AIMS: The objective of this study was to measure selected cognitive functions following high traditionally consumed kava volumes (greater than 2,000 mg of kavalactones) aimed at identifying potential risks for kava drink-drivers.
Language: en
Keywords
cognition; divided attention; driving; kava; naturalised test setting; reaction