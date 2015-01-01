SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Edner BJ, Piegore AL, Glaser BA, Calhoun GB. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

University of Georgia, Athens, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X20904703

32064973

The Child Report of Posttraumatic Symptoms (CROPS) is an effective 26-item trauma assessment tool. Research has indicated a 14-item version of the CROPS for juvenile offenders with improved predictive accuracy for detecting trauma exposure among male offenders and commensurate accuracy for female offenders. However, the 14-item scale has yet to be validated for juvenile offenders with an established trauma measure. Cross-sectional retrospective data of 74 adjudicated youth (59.5% male) from the original CROPS 14-item psychometric study sample were used to examine the factor structure, internal consistency, and convergent and divergent validity of the 14-item scale.

FINDINGS indicated strong internal consistency and significant correlations with all scales of an established and more extensive trauma measure for children and adolescents.

FINDINGS also revealed a CROPS 12-item model explaining 36.9% of variance.

RESULTS supported both convergent and divergent validity, suggesting both the CROPS 14-item and 12-item may be used as valid trauma symptom screeners for juvenile offenders.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


CROPS; TSCC; assessment; juvenile offender; trauma

