|
Citation
|
Edner BJ, Piegore AL, Glaser BA, Calhoun GB. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Georgia, Athens, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32064973
|
Abstract
|
The Child Report of Posttraumatic Symptoms (CROPS) is an effective 26-item trauma assessment tool. Research has indicated a 14-item version of the CROPS for juvenile offenders with improved predictive accuracy for detecting trauma exposure among male offenders and commensurate accuracy for female offenders. However, the 14-item scale has yet to be validated for juvenile offenders with an established trauma measure. Cross-sectional retrospective data of 74 adjudicated youth (59.5% male) from the original CROPS 14-item psychometric study sample were used to examine the factor structure, internal consistency, and convergent and divergent validity of the 14-item scale.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
CROPS; TSCC; assessment; juvenile offender; trauma