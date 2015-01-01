SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hyder AA. Lancet 2020; 395(10223): 477-479.

Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University, Washington, DC 20052, USA. Electronic address: hydera1@gwu.edu.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30159-8

32061281

The 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety will be held in Stockholm, Sweden, on Feb 19–20, 2020, as the Decade of Action 2011–20 for global road safety comes to an end. Such summits are important for global road safety in many ways. First, they can bring political attention to road traffic injuries. Second, they can provide a stimulus for countries to assess their own situations and take action. Finally, they present an opportunity for the global community to track progress of road safety efforts over time. Yet is this what global road safety needs at this juncture? Is global road safety succumbing to big declarations without action? It is time for some healthy introspection.


