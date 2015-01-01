|
Citation
|
May RW, Fincham FD, Sanchez-Gonzalez MA, Firulescu L. Stress 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Larkin Community Hospital, Division of Clinical & Translational Research, Miami, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32063074
|
Abstract
|
Bullying of medical residents is associated with numerous negative psychological and physiological outcomes. As bullying within this demographic grows, there is increased interest in identifying novel protective factors. Accordingly, the current research investigated whether interpersonal forgiveness buffers the relationship between two forms of workplace bullying and indices of well-being. Medical residents (N = 134, 62% Males) completed measures assessing person and work-related bullying victimization, dispositional forgiveness, and depressive symptoms and underwent a series of cardiovascular assessments during which cardiovascular reactivity was induced by a 3-minute serial subtraction math task. It was hypothesized that the tendency to forgive would be negatively related to bullying victimization and that forgiveness would reduce the association of bullying with psychological distress (i.e. depressive symptoms), cognition errors (i.e. incorrect serial subtraction computations), and exaggerated cardiovascular reactivity and recovery.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; cardiovascular; cognition; depression; forgiveness; medical