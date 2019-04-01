Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the characteristics of the causes of injury deaths of Shenzhen residents from 1994 to 2013, and to provide a scientific basis for the formulation of injury prevention measures and strategies. The method data was derived from the death cause monitoring system of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the death registration system of Shenzhen Funeral Parlour. The cause of injury was coded and classified according to the International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision (ICD-10) and calculated. Injury death rate, cause of death ratio, annual percent change (APC) and other indicators are used to describe the distribution of injury cause and its changing trend.



RESULTS From 1994 to 2013, the number of injury deaths of Shenzhen residents was 50641, and the annual average injury death rate was 33.24 / 100,000. Among them, the average annual death rate of men was higher than that of women (49.62 / 100,000 vs. 19.45 / 100,000). , P <0.05). The overall injury mortality rate of Shenzhen residents showed a downward trend (APC = -6.22%). The top five causes of injury deaths are traffic accidents, falls, homicides, suicides and other injury accidents. The main causes of injuries for different sex groups are similar, but the causes of injury deaths of people of different age groups are different. Among them, In addition to the two major causes of death, drowning (27.53%) is the main cause of death in the age group of 0-14 years old, and homicide (14.05%) is the main cause of death in the age group of 15-34 years old, 35-59 The main causes of injury among the age group and those aged 60 years and over also included suicide (11.25% and 16.23%, respectively).



CONCLUSION Shenzhen residents have higher injury mortality. Traffic accidents are the number one cause of death for residents. The injury death rate for men is significantly higher than that for women. The government should pay attention to deaths caused by injuries and formulate targeted injury prevention measures based on different population characteristics.





摘要:目的 分析深圳市居民1994--2013年间的伤害死因构成特征，为伤害预防措施和策略的制定提供科学依据。方法 数据来源于中国疾病预防控制中心的死因监测系统及深圳市殡仪馆的死亡登记系统，根据国际疾病分类第10版（International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision，ICD-10）对伤害死因进行编码归类，计算伤害的死亡率、死因构成比及年度变化百分比（annual percent change，APC）等指标，以描述伤害死因的分布及其变化趋势。结果 1994--2013年深圳市居民的伤害死亡例数为50641，年平均伤害死亡率为33.24/10万，其中，男性的年均伤害死亡率高于女性（49.62/10万 vs. 19.45/10万，P＜0.05）。深圳市居民伤害死亡率总体呈下降趋势（APC＝-6.22%）。前五位伤害死因分别是交通事故、跌落、他杀、自杀和其他 伤害事故，不同性别人群的伤害主要死因构成类似，而不同年龄段人群的伤害死因构成存在差异，其中，除交通事故及跌落这两大死因外，0～14岁年龄组人群的主要伤害死因还包括溺水（占比27.53%），15～34岁年龄组人群的主要伤害死因还包括他杀（占比14.05%），35～59岁年龄组人群和60岁及以上的主要伤害死因还包括自杀（占比分别11.25%和16.23%）。结论 深圳市居民伤害死亡率较高。交通事故是造成居民死亡的首位原因，男性的伤害死亡率明显高于女性，政府应对伤害造成的死亡予以重视，并根据不同人群特征制定有针对性的伤害预防措施。

Language: cn