Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the road traffic usage and user-related dangerous behaviors in the three places of Songlin Village, Guiyang City, Bandang Town, and Ge'aohe Town, Anshun City, and provide reference for improving local traffic services and injury prevention.



METHODS Data were collected through questionnaire surveys, site observations, and road traffic environmental assessments. Epidata 3.1 and SPSS 21.0 were used for data entry and statistical analysis.



RESULTS More than half of the residents surveyed had at least one motor vehicle. The proportion of motorcycle and car use reached 57.58% and 32.49%, respectively. 75.38% of motor vehicle drivers were driving without a license. The use rate of car seat belts and motorcycle helmets were 32.46% and 14.33%, respectively. The use rate of drivers was higher than that of passengers. Residents' awareness of road traffic risk is 3 to 4, and the cognition score of road traffic risk of junior high school and above and motorcycle users is significantly higher than other groups.



CONCLUSION Residents of the three places have a high level of motorization, but generally have a low awareness of road traffic risks, and there are many hidden dangers to roads in rural areas.





摘要:目的 了解贵州省贵阳市松林村和安顺市板当镇、格凸河镇三地道路交通使用状况和使用者相关危险行为，为改善当地交通服务和伤害防制提供参考。方法 通过问卷调查、现场观察和道路交通环境评估等多种方法收集资料，采用Epidata 3.1和SPSS 21.0进行数据录入和统计分析。结果 超过半数受访居民拥有至少1辆机动车，摩托车和汽车使用构成比分别达57.58%和32.49%，75.38%的机动车驾驶员为无证驾驶。汽车安全带和摩托车头盔使用率分别为32.46%和14.33%，驾驶员使用率高于乘车人。居民道路交通风险认知评分为3～4分，初中及以上学历和摩托车使用者的道路交通风险认知评分显著高于其他人群。结论 三地居民出行机动化水平较高，但对道路交通风险认知普遍较低，通乡道路存在较多安全隐患。

Language: cn