Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the epidemiological characteristics of injury surveillance cases in Shenzhen and provide data support for the prevention and control of injuries.



METHODS A descriptive analysis was performed on the cases that were first seen in the outpatient department of the National Injury Surveillance System of Shenzhen in 2018 due to injuries.



RESULTS In 2018, 7 sentinel hospitals in Shenzhen reported a total of 164,251 cases of injuries, with more cases of men than women (101,426 and 62,825 respectively). The 15-44 year-old group is the age group with high incidence of injury. The peak time of the injury is 18: 00-20: 59. The top three causes of injuries were falls / falls (33.11%), animal injuries (22.57%), and blunt injuries (15.28%); the locations of the injuries were mainly at home (33.91%), roads / streets (20.48%), and Public living places (15.88%); the activities at the time of the injury were mainly leisure activities (56.44%), paid work (13.79%), and housework (7.38%); the nature of the injury was sharp injuries / bites / open injuries (45.86%) ), Bruises / abrasions (35.58%) and sprains / strains (8.41%); the main injuries were the upper limbs (39.75%), lower limbs (24.77%) and the head (18.37%). Damage (95.56%) and minor damage (85.04%) were the main causes.



CONCLUSION Injury is a prominent public health problem in Shenzhen at present. Effective prevention and control measures and strategies should be adopted for key populations to reduce the incidence of injuries.



摘要:目的 了解深圳市伤害监测病例的流行病学特征，为开展伤害防控工作提供数据支持。方法 对2018年因伤害首次在深圳市全国伤害监测系统哨点医院门急诊就诊的病例进行描述性分析。结果 2018年深圳市7家哨点医院共报告伤害病例164 251例，男性病例多于女性（分别为101426例，62825例）。15～44岁组是伤害的高发年龄段。伤害发生的高峰时间为18:00－20:59。伤害发生原因前三位依次为跌倒/坠落（33.11%）、动物伤（22.57%）和钝器伤（15.28%）；伤害发生地点主要为家中（33.91%）、公路/街道（20.48%）和公共居住场所（15.88%）；伤害发生时活动主要为休闲活动（56.44%）、有偿工作（13.79%）和做家务（7.38%）；伤害性质以锐器伤/咬伤/开放伤（45.86%）、挫伤/擦伤（35.58%）和扭伤/拉伤（8.41%）为主；伤害部位主要为上肢（39.75%）、下肢（24.77%）和头部（18.37%）；伤害病例以非故意伤害（95.56%）、轻度伤害（85.04%）为主。结论 伤害是深圳市目前比较突出的公共卫生问题，应针对重点人群采取有效的防控措施与策略，减少伤害的发生。

Language: cn